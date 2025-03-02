← Company Directory
Nike
Nike Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in Canada at Nike ranges from CA$42.9K to CA$60.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$46.5K - CA$54.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$42.9KCA$46.5KCA$54.1KCA$60.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$224K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Nike in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$60,128. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike for the Investment Banker role in Canada is CA$42,948.

