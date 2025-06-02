← Company Directory
Nike
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Copywriter

  • All Copywriter Salaries

Nike Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $125K to $177K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$141K - $161K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$125K$141K$161K$177K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Copywriter submissions at Nike to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Copywriter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at Nike in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike for the Copywriter role in United States is $124,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nike

Related Companies

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Under Armour
  • Tapestry
  • Rent the Runway
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources