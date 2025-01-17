← Company Directory
NIIT Foundation
The average Software Engineer total compensation in Nigeria at NIIT Foundation ranges from NGN 1.29M to NGN 1.87M per year. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 1.48M - NGN 1.68M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 1.29MNGN 1.48MNGN 1.68MNGN 1.87M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NIIT Foundation?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NIIT Foundation in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 1,872,154. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NIIT Foundation for the Software Engineer role in Nigeria is NGN 1,285,123.

Other Resources