← Company Directory
NielsenIQ
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

NielsenIQ Sales Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NielsenIQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 137K - PLN 165K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 128KPLN 137KPLN 165KPLN 174K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Sales submission at NielsenIQ to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at NielsenIQ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at NielsenIQ in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 174,181. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NielsenIQ for the Sales role in Poland is PLN 127,632.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NielsenIQ

Related Companies

  • Allvue Systems
  • CloudBees
  • Bounteous
  • Fyber
  • Skupos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources