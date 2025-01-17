← Company Directory
NielsenIQ
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

NielsenIQ Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Ukraine at NielsenIQ ranges from UAH 2.05M to UAH 2.86M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NielsenIQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 2.21M - UAH 2.57M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 2.05MUAH 2.21MUAH 2.57MUAH 2.86M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Science Manager submissions at NielsenIQ to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at NielsenIQ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at NielsenIQ in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 2,863,426. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NielsenIQ for the Data Science Manager role in Ukraine is UAH 2,045,304.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NielsenIQ

Related Companies

  • Allvue Systems
  • CloudBees
  • Bounteous
  • Fyber
  • Skupos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources