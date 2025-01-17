← Company Directory
Niantic
Niantic Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Niantic ranges from CHF 195K to CHF 266K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Niantic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 209K - CHF 252K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 195KCHF 209KCHF 252KCHF 266K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Niantic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Niantic sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 265,858. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Niantic for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CHF 194,810.

