Niantic
Niantic Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Niantic totals $226K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Niantic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Niantic
Senior Data Scientist
New York, NY
Total per year
$226K
Level
L5
Base
$192K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$34.5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Niantic?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Niantic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Niantic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $346,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Niantic for the Data Scientist role in United States is $189,850.

