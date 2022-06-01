← Company Directory
NFI Industries
NFI Industries Salaries

NFI Industries's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NFI Industries. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Data Scientist
$64.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NFI Industries is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NFI Industries is $107,338.

