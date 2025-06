NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and acquires augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, offers smartphone applications, and provides various AR solutions, including ARitize Maps, ARitize 3D for eCommerce, ARitize Swirl, ARitize Social Swirl, ARitize Ads, ARitize CAD, ARitize Decorator, and ARitize Holograms. The company also offers ARitize CPG, ARitize Labs, ARitize Events 3D, ARitize Portals, ARitize Capture, ARitize Play, and Map D. It was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.