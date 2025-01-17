← Company Directory
Next Insurance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Next Insurance Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Next Insurance totals ₪383K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Next Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Next Insurance
Software Engineer
Kfar saba, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪383K
Level
L2
Base
₪383K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Next Insurance?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₪109K+ (sometimes ₪1.09M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Next Insurance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Next Insurance in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪487,216. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Next Insurance for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪390,155.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Next Insurance

Related Companies

  • Flexport
  • Ripple
  • Exabeam
  • Gem
  • Embark Trucks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources