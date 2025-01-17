← Company Directory
Nexperia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Nexperia Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in China at Nexperia ranges from CN¥245K to CN¥358K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nexperia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥282K - CN¥321K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥245KCN¥282KCN¥321KCN¥358K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Technical Program Manager submissions at Nexperia to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Nexperia?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Nexperia in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥357,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nexperia for the Technical Program Manager role in China is CN¥245,439.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nexperia

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources