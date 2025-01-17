← Company Directory
Nexperia
Nexperia Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Malaysia at Nexperia ranges from MYR 102K to MYR 146K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nexperia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 117K - MYR 137K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 102KMYR 117KMYR 137KMYR 146K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nexperia?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Nexperia in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 146,191. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nexperia for the Hardware Engineer role in Malaysia is MYR 102,458.

