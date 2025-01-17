← Company Directory
Nexia International
Nexia International Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Nexia International ranges from AED 30.2K to AED 42.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nexia International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 32.4K - AED 38.2K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 30.2KAED 32.4KAED 38.2KAED 42.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nexia International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Nexia International in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 42,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nexia International for the Accountant role in United Arab Emirates is AED 30,240.

