← Company Directory
Nexa3D
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Nexa3D Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Denmark at Nexa3D ranges from DKK 496K to DKK 720K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nexa3D's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 563K - DKK 653K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 496KDKK 563KDKK 653KDKK 720K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales submissions at Nexa3D to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve DKK 211K+ (sometimes DKK 2.11M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Nexa3D?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Nexa3D in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 719,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nexa3D for the Sales role in Denmark is DKK 496,003.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nexa3D

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources