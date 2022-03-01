← Company Directory
NewStore
Work Here? Claim Your Company

NewStore Salaries

NewStore's salary ranges from $61,198 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $158,957 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NewStore. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$64.2K
Product Manager
$129K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Technical Writer
$61.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NewStore is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,957. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NewStore is $90,176.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NewStore

Related Companies

  • Mitchell International
  • Tricentis
  • Fintech
  • LogMeIn
  • Avanade
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources