NewsBreak
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

NewsBreak Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at NewsBreak ranges from $138K to $201K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NewsBreak's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$158K - $180K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$138K$158K$180K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NewsBreak?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at NewsBreak in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NewsBreak for the Data Scientist role in United States is $137,700.

