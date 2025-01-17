← Company Directory
Newmont
Newmont Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Ghana at Newmont ranges from GHS 747K to GHS 1.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Newmont's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GHS 799K - GHS 966K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GHS 747KGHS 799KGHS 966KGHS 1.02M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Newmont?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Newmont in Ghana sits at a yearly total compensation of GHS 1,018,956. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newmont for the Solution Architect role in Ghana is GHS 746,649.

