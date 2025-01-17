← Company Directory
Newfire Global Partners
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Newfire Global Partners Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation at Newfire Global Partners ranges from UAH 1.01M to UAH 1.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Newfire Global Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 1.1M - UAH 1.33M
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 1.01MUAH 1.1MUAH 1.33MUAH 1.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Newfire Global Partners to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Newfire Global Partners?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Newfire Global Partners sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 1,412,441. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newfire Global Partners for the Recruiter role is UAH 1,010,626.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Newfire Global Partners

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources