Newegg Salaries

Newegg's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $179,100 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Newegg. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$76.5K
Corporate Development
$179K
Data Analyst
$74.6K
Product Manager
$119K
Software Engineer
$94.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Newegg is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newegg is $94,525.

