New York State Salaries

New York State's salary ranges from $59,203 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $115,420 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of New York State. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Business Operations
$59.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$115K
Software Engineer
$63.7K

Solution Architect
$98.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at New York State is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New York State is $81,282.

Other Resources