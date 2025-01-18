← Company Directory
New York Life Insurance
New York Life Insurance Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at New York Life Insurance totals $93.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for New York Life Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
New York Life Insurance
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$93.6K
Level
L1
Base
$93.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at New York Life Insurance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at New York Life Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New York Life Insurance for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $97,250.

Other Resources