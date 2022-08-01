← Company Directory
    New Target, Inc. is a dynamic digital strategy, interactive design, web development, data integration, web marketing and application hosting firm comprised of experienced designers, developers, systems architects, strategists, marketing specialists and project management professionals, each dedicated to providing the highest quality service. Founded in 1998 with offices in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, California, New Target has been ranked since 2001 by the Washington Business Journal as one of the top Interactive Web Design Firms of the metropolitan Washington, DC region.

    http://www.newtarget.com
    1998
    75
    $10M-$50M
    Headquarters

