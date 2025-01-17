← Company Directory
New Process Steel
New Process Steel Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Mexico at New Process Steel ranges from MX$1.2M to MX$1.68M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for New Process Steel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

MX$1.3M - MX$1.58M
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$1.2MMX$1.3MMX$1.58MMX$1.68M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at New Process Steel?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at New Process Steel in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$32,471,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New Process Steel for the Solution Architect role in Mexico is MXMX$23,233,817.

Other Resources