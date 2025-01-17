Salaries

New Jersey Institute of Technology Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in United States at New Jersey Institute of Technology ranges from $110K to $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for New Jersey Institute of Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation $126K - $144K United States Common Range Possible Range $110K $126K $144K $160K Common Range Possible Range

