New Balance
New Balance Salaries

New Balance's salary ranges from $40,444 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Australia at the low-end to $281,400 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of New Balance. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$135K
Business Analyst
$119K
Financial Analyst
$81.5K

Product Manager
$281K
Project Manager
$148K
Sales
$40.4K
Software Engineer
$109K
The highest paying role reported at New Balance is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New Balance is $119,400.

Other Resources