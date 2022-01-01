Nevro Salaries

Nevro's salary ranges from $118,405 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $288,877 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nevro. Last updated: 2/15/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nevro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
