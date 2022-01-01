← Company Directory
Nevro
Nevro Salaries

Nevro's salary ranges from $118,405 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $288,877 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nevro. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $162K
Financial Analyst
$118K
Hardware Engineer
$124K

Marketing
$165K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$289K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nevro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nevro is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,877. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nevro is $155,625.

Other Resources