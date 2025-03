Neuronetics is a medical technology company that designs and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders. Their NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is a non-invasive treatment for major depressive disorder that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products to psychiatrists through its sales and customer support team. Neuronetics was founded in 2001 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.