Neuro-ID
Neuro-ID Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Neuro-ID ranges from $144K to $205K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Neuro-ID's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$165K - $193K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$144K$165K$193K$205K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Neuro-ID?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Neuro-ID in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $204,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neuro-ID for the Software Engineer role in United States is $143,500.

