Neuro-ID
  Salaries
  Sales Engineer

  All Sales Engineer Salaries

Neuro-ID Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in United States at Neuro-ID ranges from $110K to $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Neuro-ID's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$126K - $144K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$110K$126K$144K$160K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Neuro-ID?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Neuro-ID in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $160,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neuro-ID for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $109,917.

