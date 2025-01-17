← Company Directory
Netwrix
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Netwrix Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Georgia at Netwrix ranges from GEL 54.3K to GEL 77.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netwrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 62.3K - GEL 72.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 54.3KGEL 62.3KGEL 72.9KGEL 77.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Netwrix?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Netwrix in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 77,504. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netwrix for the Customer Service role in Georgia is GEL 54,319.

