← Company Directory
Netskope
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • Taiwan

Netskope Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Taiwan

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Netskope totals NT$1.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netskope's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Netskope
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.99M
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
NT$1.81M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$181K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Netskope?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Netskope, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Netskope, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Netskope in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,215,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netskope for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,806,275.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Netskope

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • AppDynamics
  • Docker
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources