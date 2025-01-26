Software Engineer compensation in India at Netskope ranges from ₹2.58M per year for MTS 1 to ₹7.48M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netskope's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹2.58M
₹2.35M
₹46.7K
₹190K
Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.99M
₹4.18M
₹553K
₹255K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Netskope, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Netskope, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title