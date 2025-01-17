← Company Directory
NetRom Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

NetRom Software Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Romania at NetRom Software ranges from RON 360K to RON 501K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NetRom Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 385K - RON 454K
Romania
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 360KRON 385KRON 454KRON 501K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at NetRom Software to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at NetRom Software?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at NetRom Software in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 501,042. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetRom Software for the Project Manager role in Romania is RON 359,722.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NetRom Software

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources