Netrix Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Argentina at Netrix ranges from ARS 16.51M to ARS 22.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

ARS 17.69M - ARS 20.83M
United States
ARS 16.51MARS 17.69MARS 20.83MARS 22.99M
The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Netrix in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 22,990,828. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netrix for the Solution Architect role in Argentina is ARS 16,506,235.

