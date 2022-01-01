← Company Directory
Netmarble
Netmarble Salaries

Netmarble's salary ranges from $81,600 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Uruguay at the low-end to $258,700 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Netmarble. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Product Manager
Median $120K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$259K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Data Analyst
$81.6K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
Median $118K
The highest paying role reported at Netmarble is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netmarble is $119,000.

