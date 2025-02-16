Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Netlight ranges from €61.3K per year for Analyst to €78.1K per year for Senior Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €71.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netlight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
€61.3K
€61.3K
€0
€0
Associate Consultant
€66.7K
€66K
€0
€739.5
Consultant
€72.6K
€71K
€0
€1.6K
Senior Consultant
€78.1K
€73.1K
€0
€5K
