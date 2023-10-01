← Company Directory
Netlight
Netlight Salaries

Netlight's salary ranges from $54,881 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Netherlands at the low-end to $117,589 for a Project Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Netlight. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Analyst $66K
Associate Consultant $71.8K
Consultant $77.9K
Senior Consultant $86K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$54.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$71.4K

Management Consultant
$66.6K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Project Manager
$118K
Sales
$77.5K
Solution Architect
$109K
Venture Capitalist
$68K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Netlight is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,589. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netlight is $74,631.

