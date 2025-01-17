← Company Directory
Netguru
Netguru Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Poland at Netguru ranges from PLN 319K to PLN 447K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netguru's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 345K - PLN 402K
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 319KPLN 345KPLN 402KPLN 447K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Netguru in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 446,664. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netguru for the Solution Architect role in Poland is PLN 319,046.

