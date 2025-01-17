← Company Directory
Netguru
Netguru Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Poland at Netguru ranges from PLN 201K to PLN 281K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netguru's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 218K - PLN 264K
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 201KPLN 218KPLN 264KPLN 281K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Netguru?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Netguru in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 280,906. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netguru for the Product Manager role in Poland is PLN 200,993.

