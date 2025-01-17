← Company Directory
Netguru
Netguru Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Poland package at Netguru totals PLN 202K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netguru's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Netguru
Product Designer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 202K
Level
L2
Base
PLN 202K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Netguru?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Netguru in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 272,026. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netguru for the Product Designer role in Poland is PLN 190,027.

Other Resources