Established more than 20 years ago, NetFortris has grown to become the leading provider of secure cloud communication solutions to forward-thinking, mid-sized and enterprise businesses. NetFortris solutions are innovative, flexible and seamlessly integrated to provide a unified, end-to-end platform for voice, data, video and applications. We offer simple interfaces and a single-pane view that provides elegances in managing advanced technology infrastructure. For more information, visit www.netfortris.com and follow @NetFortris.