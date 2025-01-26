← Company Directory
Netcracker
  • Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Netcracker Software Engineer Salaries in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netcracker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

We only need 4 more Software Engineer submissions at Netcracker to unlock!

What are the career levels at Netcracker?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Netcracker in Saint Petersburg Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,202,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netcracker for the Software Engineer role in Saint Petersburg Metro Area is RUB 2,857,425.

