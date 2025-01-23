← Company Directory
NETCONOMY
NETCONOMY Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at NETCONOMY ranges from CHF 90K to CHF 128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NETCONOMY's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 103K - CHF 121K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 90KCHF 103KCHF 121KCHF 128K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NETCONOMY?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NETCONOMY in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 128,437. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NETCONOMY for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 90,016.

Other Resources