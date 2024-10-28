← Company Directory
Netcon Technologies
Netcon Technologies Salaries

Netcon Technologies's median salary is $3,703 for a Solution Architect . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Netcon Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Solution Architect
$3.7K
The highest paying role reported at Netcon Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $3,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netcon Technologies is $3,703.

