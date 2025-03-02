← Company Directory
Netcompany
Netcompany Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Denmark package at Netcompany totals DKK 554K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netcompany's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Netcompany
Software Engineer
Copenhagen , SK, Denmark
DKK 554K
L3
DKK 554K
DKK 0
DKK 0
1 Year
1 Year
What are the career levels at Netcompany?

DKK 1.12M

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Netcompany in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 664,846. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netcompany for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 554,485.

