Netcompany-Intrasoft
Netcompany-Intrasoft Salaries

Netcompany-Intrasoft's salary ranges from $16,527 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Greece at the low-end to $186,937 for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Netcompany-Intrasoft. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $22.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$16.5K
Chief of Staff
$143K

Software Engineering Manager
$187K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Netcompany-Intrasoft is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,937. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netcompany-Intrasoft is $82,957.

