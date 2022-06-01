← Company Directory
NetBase Quid
NetBase Quid Salaries

NetBase Quid's salary ranges from $37,627 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $175,120 for a Graphic Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NetBase Quid. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $37.6K
Graphic Designer
$175K
Sales
$65.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NetBase Quid is Graphic Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetBase Quid is $65,325.

