NetApp
NetApp Data Architect Salaries in United States

The median Data Architect compensation in United States package at NetApp totals $183K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NetApp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
NetApp
Cloud Solutions Architect
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$137K
Level
Solution Architect III
Base
$137K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at NetApp?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NetApp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at NetApp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of A$388,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetApp for the Data Architect role in United States is A$290,661.

Other Resources