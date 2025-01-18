← Company Directory
NetApp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Australia

NetApp Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Australia

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia at NetApp totals A$111K per year for MTS II. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NetApp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
MTS I
(Entry Level)
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
MTS II
A$111K
A$105K
A$3.4K
A$2.6K
MTS III
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
MTS IV
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NetApp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at NetApp in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,661,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetApp for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Australia is ₹5,479,152.

