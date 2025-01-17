← Company Directory
Ness Digital Engineering
Ness Digital Engineering Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ness Digital Engineering's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 271K - RON 315K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 239KRON 271KRON 315KRON 347K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Ness Digital Engineering in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 347,106. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ness Digital Engineering for the Solution Architect role in Romania is RON 239,182.

